‘Inspirational’ disabled man completes 2.6 challenge walk for charity

An “inspirational” disabled man has raised nearly £18,000 for charity after completing a 2.6-mile walking challenge in just over two weeks.

Gabe Judge from Cornwall was joined on his final walk for disability charity Scope by local rugby player Tom Duncan.

The 21-year-old has cerebral palsy, autism, epilepsy and is blind but has raised thousands for the charity with his efforts.

Mr Duncan, who plays for Cornish Pirates, said: “Gabe is inspirational. I know that is easy to say, but for Gabe, it is so hard for him to get up and do this over the 10 days.

“He did it and he’s pretty quick. Speaking to his dad, Gabe’s getting stronger and really enjoying it and bringing the community together.”

Mr Judge undertook the 2.6-mile distance by walking every alternate day from Saturday May 16 to Monday June 1.

“I had heard about Gabe’s story on social media and radio and thought what an incredible story and feat for Gabe to do,” Mr Duncan added.

“I really wanted to get on board and had the opportunity to come down and meet Gabe and his parents. I’m really pleased I did.”

Simon Judge, Gabe’s father, said: “This challenge is a tough one for Gabe, but he’s always been determined. We give him as much independence as we can, and his walker really helps him with that.”

– Donations to Scope can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gabe-judge26

PA Media