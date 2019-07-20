This is the moment a baby giraffe came face to face with a young rabbit.

Inquisitive baby giraffe comes face to face with young rabbit

The wild bunny had snuck into the giraffe enclosure at Cincinnati Zoo And Botanical Garden when baby Fennessy stumbled across the intruder.

In a video posted to Twitter, Fenn – who was born at the zoo in June – can be seen inquisitively checking out the newcomer.

And as the rabbit scarpers, Fenn does a little bunnyhop of his own.

Happy World Giraffe Day! Surprise: It’s a boy! The giraffe calf born on Monday has been named “Fennessy" after giraffe... Posted by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Friday, June 21, 2019

Staff at the zoo said it was probably the first time Fenn had ever seen a rabbit.

PA Media