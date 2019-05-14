A badly injured tortoise is back on the move with a new custom-made wheelchair.

Injured tortoise gets custom wheelchair just like his dog pal

Scoot Reeves was run over by a digger in Florida, which left him with his back legs paralysed and a cracked shell.

When he was taken to Hillman Veterinary Clinic, it looked likely Scoot would have to be put down but a technician there, Sasha Corbett, contacted a charity that had helped her dog to see if there was anything they could do.

Sasha’s dog Rosalie was born with cerebellar hypoplasia and struggled with mobility but was helped on her feet by the Gunnar’s Wheels Foundation, which enabled her to get a custom wheelchair.

(Walkin’ Pets)

Gunnar’s Wheels then contacted Walkin’ Pets, a company that specialises in building wheelchairs for animals, to see if it could help out Scoot.

They got to work building their first wheelchair for a tortoise, helping Scoot to move on his own again.

Last year, an injured turtle found in a park was fitted with a customised wheelchair made from Lego at Maryland Zoo.

Press Association