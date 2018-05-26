News And Finally

Saturday 26 May 2018

Injured Mo Salah left Champions League final in tears and fans cried with him

The Egyptian star hurt his shoulder.

Real Madrid v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Final – NSK Olimpiyskiy Stadium
Real Madrid v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Final – NSK Olimpiyskiy Stadium

By Press Association Reporters

Mo Salah left in tears after playing for just half an hour during Liverpool’s Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday.

The Egyptian star, who was instrumental in the Reds’ blitz to the Kiev final, injured his shoulder during a clash with Sergio Ramos.

Despite attempting to play on, the 25-year-old broke down in tears as he left the pitch to be replaced by Adam Lallana.

The injury came as a blow for Liverpool fans, having seen their team last win the Champions League in 2005.

Fans cried with Salah as he left the field.

ipanews_62cbcace-5101-42b6-a540-4548e2ca7d71_embedded236709024
Liverpool Fans Watch Liverpool v Real Madrid

People were touched to see Ronaldo console his rival, many noting that the Portuguese himself was in a similar situation during the Euro 2016 final when he sustained a knee injury during the game.

ipanews_62cbcace-5101-42b6-a540-4548e2ca7d71_embedded746339
Mo Salah

Even Real Madrid fans were feeling for Salah.

ipanews_62cbcace-5101-42b6-a540-4548e2ca7d71_embedded236709026
Real Madrid v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Final – NSK Olimpiyskiy Stadium

Fans are hoping Salah will be back with his magic as he plays for Egypt during the World Cup in a few weeks’ time.

ipanews_62cbcace-5101-42b6-a540-4548e2ca7d71_embedded236708696
Real Madrid v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Final – NSK Olimpiyskiy Stadium

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News