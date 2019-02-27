Thousands of Indian and Pakistani social media users have been pleading with their leaders to find peace amid escalating tensions as #SayNoToWar began trending on Twitter in both countries on Wednesday.

Thousands of Indian and Pakistani social media users have been pleading with their leaders to find peace amid escalating tensions as #SayNoToWar began trending on Twitter in both countries on Wednesday.

Indians and Pakistanis are pleading for their leaders to #SayNoToWar

Simmering tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals have boiled over in recent days as India carried out airstrikes in the Pakistani-controlled area of Kashmir, which borders the south Asian states, after a suicide bomber killed 40 Indian troops earlier in February.

Pakistan said it had shot down two Indian warplanes and captured a pilot on Wednesday morning, leading to strong language and fears that relations could collapse into further violence.

But prominent social media users have been appealing for peace.

Indian actor Ranganathan Madhavan, who has more than 2.5 million followers, tweeted: “It’s a war against terror not between 2 nations yet. Dear Media —-you can actually stop this escalation .. please let’s be responsible and work towards peace.”

It’s a war against terror not between 2 nations yet. Dear Media —-you can actually stop this escalation .. please let’s be responsible and work towards peace. — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 27, 2019

And the Indian politician Rukshmani Kumari agreed, tweeting: “The only war India and Pakisthan [sic] should fight is illiteracy, povery and violence #SayNoToWar.”

The only war India and Pakisthan should fight is illiteracy,Poverty and violence #SayNotoWar — Rukshmani kumari (@KumariRukshmani) February 27, 2019

Thousands of other Twitter users lent their voices to the cause as well.

“I as a citizen of Pakistan request my govt to treat the ‘captive’ Indian pilot well and send him back ASAP as a gesture of peace,” tweeted activist and lecturer Tooba Syed.

“Come on Pakistan you can do this #SayNoToWar”

I as a citizen of Pakistan request my govt to treat the “captive” Indian pilot well and send him back ASAP as a gesture of peace. Come on Pakistan you can do this #SayNoToWar — Tooba Syed (@Tooba_Sd) February 27, 2019

“Everyone should call for a #PakIndiaCeasefire. Please stop the war mongering. War never benefits the people. #SayNoToWar” wrote Pakistani writer and activist Usama Khiliji.

Everyone should call for a #PakIndiaCeasefire. Please stop the war mongering. War never benefits the people. #SayNoToWar — Usama Khilji (@UsamaKhilji) February 27, 2019

Indian journalist and entrepreneur Vikram Chandra tweeeted: “Are we seeing signs of de-escalation? A relatively conciliatory speech by the Pakistani PM, while #SayNoToWar is trending in both countries. Probably too early to say.”

Are we seeing signs of de-escalation? A relatively conciliatory speech by the Pakistani PM, while #SayNoToWar is trending in both countries. Probably too early to say. — Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) February 27, 2019

And Pakistani singer Haroon Sharid wrote: “Those who celebrate war will not participate in the war, those who participate in the war, will never celebrate war. #SayNoToWar”

Those who celebrate war will not participate in the war, those who participate in the war, will never celebrate war.#SayNoToWar — Haroon (@TheRealHaroon) February 27, 2019

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended an offer to Indian Prime Minister Nerendra Modi for talks to de-escalate the situation.

Press Association