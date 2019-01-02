Incredibly audacious thief attempts to steal bike from police station

It was almost the perfect crime: a would-be bicycle thief spotted his quarry in a quiet, tucked-away corner and chose his moment to swoop.

There was just one problem, the quiet corner was outside a police station, and officers inside were watching his every move on CCTV.

Suspect arrested for attempting to steal a bike...From the PD!!!! SGT Okerman arrested the suspect after confronting him with a Taser. Video of the encounter below. Posted by Gladstone Police Department on Monday, December 31, 2018

The police station in question was in Gladstone, Oregon, and officers there had probably the easiest arrest they are likely to get any time soon, simply walking outside the doors of the building and pinning the man up against the wall.

“It’s dumb, you know,” Sergeant Carl Bell told ABC News.

“I have not actually seen something that blatant because the officers were inside watching on video camera.”

