News And Finally

Friday 17 May 2019

In Video: Turtles reunited after eight months apart

Gulliver and Lulu were reunited at Sea Life in Brighton.

Gulliver and Lulu were reunited at Sea Life in Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Gulliver and Lulu were reunited at Sea Life in Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)

By Press Association Reporters

Two green sea turtles have been reunited after eight months apart.

Gulliver and Lulu were reunited at Sea Life in Brighton – and seemed pleased to see each other.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News