Monday 6 May 2019

In Video: ‘Donald Trump robber’ hunted after Australia store raids

The suspect ultimately lost his disguise and appeared to be a man in his 20s.

Robbery suspect (QldPolice/PA)
By Press Association Reporters

Police are hunting a man who robbed a number of stores in a shopping centre in Strathpine, Australia, wearing what appeared to be a Donald Trump mask.

