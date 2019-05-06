-
In Video: ‘Donald Trump robber’ hunted after Australia store raids
Independent.ie
Police are hunting a man who robbed a number of stores in a shopping centre in Strathpine, Australia, wearing what appeared to be a Donald Trump mask.
https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/in-video-donald-trump-robber-hunted-after-australia-store-raids-38082667.html
https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article38082665.ece/ae297/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_8d524b4e-676f-45a4-a549-f557a77e017b_1
- Email
Police are hunting a man who robbed a number of stores in a shopping centre in Strathpine, Australia, wearing what appeared to be a Donald Trump mask.