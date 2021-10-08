| 14.9°C Dublin

In Video: Colourful display as hot-air balloon festival takes flight

The skies were filled over Albuquerque, New Mexico.

By PA Reporters

Hot-air balloons of many shapes and colours have filled the skies over New Mexico for the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, which was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

