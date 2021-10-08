In Video: Colourful display as hot-air balloon festival takes flight

Independentie
Search
Search
Friday, 8 October 2021 | 14.9°C Dublin
Search
Search
Menu Sections
By PA Reporters
October 08 2021 11:19 AM
Hot-air balloons of many shapes and colours have filled the skies over New Mexico for the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, which was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.
Enter email address
This field is required
Sign Up