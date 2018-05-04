News And Finally

Friday 4 May 2018

In video: Bear suffers tumble out of tree after sedative takes toll

It had been enjoying roaming around a Michigan residential area – until a biologist stepped in.

A bear that was roaming around an area of Michigan has been captured (YJ Rey-Millet/WWF)
A bear that was roaming around an area of Michigan has been captured (YJ Rey-Millet/WWF)

By Associated Press Reporters

Authorities in western Michigan have captured a wild black bear that climbed into a tree in a residential area.

A state Natural Resources biologist sedated the bear on Thursday in Grand Rapids.

Officials estimate the bear is about two years old and weighs about 125 pounds (56kg).

It is expected to be released a few counties north of Grand Rapids.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News