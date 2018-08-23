US politics is never far away from the big screen, but real life drama is engulfing the White House and President Donald Trump.

US politics is never far away from the big screen, but real life drama is engulfing the White House and President Donald Trump.

In the eventual movie, who will play Michael Cohen? Twitter gets nominating

His former personal lawyer Michael Cohen has pleaded guilty to eight charges, including campaign finance violations that he says were carried out in co-ordination with Trump.

The developments in Cohen’s case coincided with former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort being convicted of financial charges and both stem, in part, from the work of special counsel Robert Mueller – who is investigating Russia’s attempts to sway voters in the 2016 election.

The characters and plot twists meant there was one question being asked on Twitter…

Who is going to play Michael Cohen in the film? — 🏳️‍🌈 Poly Gianniba (@polyg) August 22, 2018

Social media was awash with suggestions for which actor should take on the key role with a bevvy of names getting tweeted repeatedly.

The nominations are…

1. John Cusack

Are we all agreed that when the movie about all of this comes out that John Cusack will play Michael Cohen? — Guy Duke (@Archaeo_Guy) August 23, 2018

I think a savvy producer right about now would be locking down John Cusack to play Michael Cohen in the inevitable movie about all of this — Conor Gearin (@ConorGearin) August 23, 2018

2. Stanley Tucci

I am still traumatized. I will need some time. I think Stanley Tucci should play Michael Cohen though. — LibTee 🌊 (@LibTee) August 23, 2018

3. Jeremy Piven

I really think @jeremypiven would play an excellent Michael Cohen in the impending 17 season long dramatic portrayal of Trump’s presidency. — W. Scott Jackson (@Wscottjackson) August 22, 2018

Wait...was Jeremy Piven born to play Michael Cohen in the movie???????¿??? — Alicia Lutes (@alicialutes) August 22, 2018

That’s Mr Selfridge in a very different light.

4. Brad Garrett

“When is Brad Garrett going to play #Michael Cohen in the inevitable biopic?” Twitter user Vedadalsette.

Yes, that’s the long-suffering brother from Everybody Loves Raymond. He’s older now.

5. David Schwimmer

David Schwimmer is going to play Michael Cohen in an Oscar winning movie about all this bullshit going on. Calling it. — Ryan Conley (@RyanConley93) August 22, 2018

Also older.

6. Hey! It’s Henry Winkler

I’m thinking Henry Winkler could play Michael Cohen and Ray Liotta could be Paul Manafort in the movie. — Henchwoman (@mallsta) August 22, 2018

Can't wait to see the Fonz play Michael Cohen in the Trump movie someday — Joel (@joel_alex_) August 21, 2018

Even older.

7. And there was this bizarre call

I would like top snooker player @judd147t to play Michael Cohen in the movie, for the simple reason it would confuse Donald Trump so much his head would explode. — Paul Cotterill (@Bickerrecord) August 22, 2018

Judd Trump (Tim Goode/PA)

Trump wouldn’t be the only one confused.

