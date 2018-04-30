News And Finally

Monday 30 April 2018

In Pictures: Wag the dog – Scottish politicians upstaged by canine companions

The competition is organised by the Kennel Club and Dogs Trust.

By Press Association Reporters

Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs) have been competing with their pooches for the title of Holyrood Dog of the Year.

The competition, held in the Scottish Parliament Gardens in Edinburgh, is organised by the Kennel Club and Dogs Trust.

The event, held by the two biggest canine welfare organisations in the UK, raises awareness of the issues affecting man’s best friend and highlights the unique relationships between MSPs and their dogs.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News