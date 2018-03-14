News And Finally

Wednesday 14 March 2018

In Pictures: Thousands of US students walk out of school to protest over gun violence

The protest comes a month after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

Students took 17 minutes out of their school days

By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

Students across the US are leaving their classrooms to protest against gun violence in the country.

Participants are leaving their school buildings at 10am local time and holding 17 minutes of silence – one for each person killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting a month ago.

More than 3,000 walkouts were planned across the US and around the world, organisers said.

Photographers captured the protests as they happened.

Kennedi Lawson, 14, carries a sign as student walkout at Cherry Hill West High School (David Maialetti/AP)
Students from James Ferris High School assemble outside of the school during a student walkout in Jersey City, N.J (Julio Cortez/PA)
Students from Douglas Freeman High School walk out of school to protest gun violence in Richmond, Virginia ( Steve Helber/AP)
