In Pictures: Thousands of US students walk out of school to protest over gun violence
The protest comes a month after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.
Students across the US are leaving their classrooms to protest against gun violence in the country.
Participants are leaving their school buildings at 10am local time and holding 17 minutes of silence – one for each person killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting a month ago.
More than 3,000 walkouts were planned across the US and around the world, organisers said.
Photographers captured the protests as they happened.
Press Association