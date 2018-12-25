Hardy souls have taken to the water in the Serpentine, central London, for their annual Christmas Day swim.

In Pictures: Swimmers brave the elements for Christmas Day dip

Members of the Serpentine Swimming Club take part in the Peter Pan Cup race every year.

The water temperature can fall very low in the winter months, and wetsuits are not permitted, according to organisers – but entrants did not have to contend with a frozen lake this year.

Meanwhile in Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, swimmers leapt into Blackroot Pool for a festive swim.

This Christmas Day dip, also an annual tradition, is a less formal affair – with swimmers encouraged to don fancy dress outfits as well as their Speedos…

In Bournemouth, swimmers took part in the White Christmas Dip at Boscombe Pier.

Swimmers in colourful costumes raised money for Macmillan Caring Locally.

Press Association