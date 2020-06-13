In Pictures: Soldiers socially distance to mark Queen’s official birthday

The Queen’s official birthday has been marked with a brief ceremonial tribute from the military at Windsor Castle.

Soldiers from the Welsh Guards adhered to social distancing guidelines as an alternative to the usual Trooping the Colour celebration in central London.

It was the Queen’s first official public appearance since the lockdown was imposed. She watched the ceremony from a small white tent set up on the side of the Quadrangle at the Berkshire home she has stayed at throughout the pandemic.

PA Media