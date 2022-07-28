In Pictures: Raging Bull kicks off Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

The Commonwealth Games opening ceremony saw the Red Arrows and a huge raging bull kick off a carnival of colour in Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium on Thursday night.

Performances from Brummie musicians, 1980s new wavers Duran Duran and Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi, provided the soundtrack to an evening that had plenty of references to the host city.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall drove into the venue in a vintage Aston Martin as part of a convoy of 72 cars which formed a Union flag when viewed from above.

Teams from around the Commonwealth paraded before the capacity crowd.

Birmingham band Duran Duran performed some of their hits at the close of the ceremony.