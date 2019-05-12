In Pictures: Pussycats galore at Dundee pet show

Cat lovers have gathered in Dundee for the annual Nor’ East of Scotland Cat Club show.

The club was founded in 1964 by a “small group of dedicated cat lovers and enthusiasts”, organisers said.

All cats were welcomed at the club’s championship show at Dundee’s Caird Hall, from household pets to pedigrees.

A Sphynx cat is examined during judging (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Athena Orea, a Blue Point Ragdoll cat, with owner Maggi Fenwick from Dundee (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Smile!” – a Cornish Rex contender (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A black Oriental shorthair cat (Andrew Milligan/PA)

This Exotic shorthair cat didn’t look too cheerful (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Osterfen Shaliemar, a 10-month-old Oriental short hair cat, with owner Sue Devlin from Livingston (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A Maine Coon cat at the show (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Andrea Craig with her winning silver spotted tabby British shorthair cat (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Judging at the Nor’ East of Scotland Cat Club championship show (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Julie Gregson with Skyla the Maine Coon cat (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Donald Trump and Vladamir Putin cat toys for sale (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Look into my eyes…” a Sphynx cat on show (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It wasn’t just the pets getting treats at the cat show (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Press Association