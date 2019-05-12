-
In Pictures: Pussycats galore at Dundee pet show
Cat lovers have gathered in Dundee for the annual Nor’ East of Scotland Cat Club show.
The club was founded in 1964 by a “small group of dedicated cat lovers and enthusiasts”, organisers said.
All cats were welcomed at the club’s championship show at Dundee’s Caird Hall, from household pets to pedigrees.
