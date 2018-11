You might not like to be beside the seaside as the temperatures start to drop.

You might not like to be beside the seaside as the temperatures start to drop.

In Pictures: Pupping season gets seal of approval in Norfolk

But in some places the lack of warmth is more than made up for in cuteness.

At one a beach in Horsey, Norfolk, the chilly conditions helped pupping season for the local grey seals into full swing.

Press Association