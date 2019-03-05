In Pictures: Pancake Day marked by unusual celebrations

Pancake fans around the country have been marking Shrove Tuesday with traditional celebrations.

Pancake fans around the country have been marking Shrove Tuesday with traditional celebrations.

Ladies competed in the annual pancake race in Olney, Buckinghamshire.

The contest was won by Amy Butler.

Meanwhile in Liverpool, chefs Mauricio Ortegon, Jehu Cuello, Chris Rushton and Adam Gibson took part in the chefs’ pancake race outside St Nicolas Church.

Chef Adam Gibson from Ma Boyles restaurant competed in the race, held every year since 1970.

But there can be only one winner – Mauricio Ortegon from The Old Bank restaurant was victorious. He was presented with his trophy by the Rev Dr Crispin Pailing.

In Winchester, the inaugural Shrove Tuesday pancake race was held.

A more unusual Shrove Tuesday tradition in Warwickshire sees the Atherstone Ball Game take place. The game honours a match played between Leicestershire and Warwickshire in 1199, when teams used a bag of gold as a ball, and which was won by Warwickshire.

Press Association