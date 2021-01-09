In Pictures: Mush! Scots get their skates on

The Met Office may have weather warnings in place over icy conditions in many parts of the country – but these hardy Edinburgh residents were keen to take advantage.

Skaters headed to the Scottish capital’s Inverleith Park – and some brought along their four-legged friends to join in the fun. Perhaps they will have less chance of falling over…

Jenny Cook, 77, was among those showing off her skating skills.

The Met Office has a yellow weather warning in place for ice across much of Scotland until Sunday morning.

PA Media