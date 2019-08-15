-
In Pictures: Lord’s turns red for Andrew Strauss’ late wife Ruth
Independent.ie
The second Ashes Test has turned red in honour of former England captain Andrew Strauss’ late wife Ruth.
https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/in-pictures-lords-turns-red-for-andrew-strauss-late-wife-ruth-38406287.html
https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article38406277.ece/54363/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_8e37a4ed-5b98-4630-91f6-ff708d44d81c_1
- Email
The second Ashes Test has turned red in honour of former England captain Andrew Strauss’ late wife Ruth.
Day two of the second Test has been given over to the Ruth Strauss Foundation, which was set up following her death from a rare form of lung cancer in December.
Australia won the toss and decided to bowl at Lord’s on a day where players, pundits and the paying public have been encouraged to wear something red to show their support.
Here are some of the best images from Thursday morning:
PA Media