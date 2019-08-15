News And Finally

Thursday 15 August 2019

In Pictures: Lord’s turns red for Andrew Strauss’ late wife Ruth

Day two of the second Ashes Test has been given over to the Ruth Strauss Foundation.

Andrew Strauss, left, with sons Luca and Sam before ringing the five-minutes-to-play bell, wearing red t-shirts in aid of the Ruth Strauss Foundation (John Walton/PA)
By PA Sport Staff

The second Ashes Test has turned red in honour of former England captain Andrew Strauss’ late wife Ruth.

Day two of the second Test has been given over to the Ruth Strauss Foundation, which was set up following her death from a rare form of lung cancer in December.

Australia won the toss and decided to bowl at Lord’s on a day where players, pundits and the paying public have been encouraged to wear something red to show their support.

Here are some of the best images from Thursday morning:

ipanews_8e37a4ed-5b98-4630-91f6-ff708d44d81c_embedded244672722
England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, former Test captain Alastair Cook and Jonathan Trott all wore red in support of the foundation (Mike Egerton/PA)
ipanews_8e37a4ed-5b98-4630-91f6-ff708d44d81c_embedded244671314
David Gower, Andrew Strauss and Shane Warne wearing red for the Ruth Strauss Foundation (John Walton/PA)
ipanews_8e37a4ed-5b98-4630-91f6-ff708d44d81c_embedded244671915
Andrew Strauss, centre, with sons Luca and Sam before ringing the five-minutes-to-play bell, wearing red t-shirts in aid of the Ruth Strauss Foundation (Mike Egerton/PA)
ipanews_8e37a4ed-5b98-4630-91f6-ff708d44d81c_embedded244671971
England and Australia led by captains Joe Root, left, and Tim Paine, right, walk out wearing red caps (Mike Egerton/PA)
ipanews_8e37a4ed-5b98-4630-91f6-ff708d44d81c_embedded244669859
MCC members queue up outside Lord’s ahead of the second day of the second Ashes Test (Mike Egerton/PA)
ipanews_8e37a4ed-5b98-4630-91f6-ff708d44d81c_embedded244669881
Hats off to this spectator who was at Lord’s early on Thursday morning (Mike Egerton/PA)
ipanews_8e37a4ed-5b98-4630-91f6-ff708d44d81c_embedded244670597
Signage on the pitch at Lord’s (Mike Egerton/PA)
ipanews_8e37a4ed-5b98-4630-91f6-ff708d44d81c_embedded244669780
Red trousers were the order of the day (Mike Egerton/PA)
ipanews_8e37a4ed-5b98-4630-91f6-ff708d44d81c_embedded244628387
Australia’s Tim Paine, left, wearing the red cap which will be worn on day two (Steven Paston/PA)
ipanews_8e37a4ed-5b98-4630-91f6-ff708d44d81c_embedded244643473
Ben Stokes also wears his red cap with pride (Steven Paston/PA)

