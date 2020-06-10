In Pictures: London Zoo gears up to welcome back visitors

London Zoo is joining animal parks across the country getting ready to welcome back visitors after being given the green light to open their doors again.

The latest lockdown easing will see zoos and safari parks reopening from June 15, with social-distancing measures including strictly limited capacity, one-way routes, new signage, and increased hand-washing facilities put in place to ensure venues are safe for visitors.

Leading zoos including London, Chester and Whipsnade, as well as smaller attractions, had warned the Government they faced permanent closure if they were not allowed to reopen soon to visitors who provide their income.

PA Media