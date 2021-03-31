| 14.1°C Dublin

In Pictures: Life’s a beach as Britons bask in balmy March weather

The warm weather coincides with Monday’s easing of Covid rules, meaning groups of up to six, or two households, can socialise in parks and gardens.

By PA Reporter

People were out and about making the most of the sunny conditions across England again on Wednesday in what could turn out to be the UK’s hottest March day on record.

The Met Office said there was a “possibility” that Wednesday’s temperatures could surpass the March record of 25.6C (78F), set in 1968 at Mepal in Cambridgeshire.

While Monday’s easing of coronavirus rules means groups of up to six, or two households, are now able to socialise in parks and gardens, and outdoor sports facilities can reopen, the Government is urging the public not to “blow it”.

