In Pictures: Kingut the tapir turns 40

The animal turns 40 on Saturday, which they say makes him the world’s oldest tapir of his kind.

Kingut is being spoiled with lots of back scratches and his favourite edible treats – carrots, apples, bananas and raisins – incorporated into a special cake.

Kingut was born in 1978 at Ragunan Zoo in Jakarta, Indonesia and was transferred to Port Lympne Reserve from sister park Howletts in 2008.

Malayan tapirs are the largest of the five species of tapir and are classified as endangered.