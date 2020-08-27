In Pictures: Father and son team tackle towering challenge

A father and son team with a head for heights have been working on the restoration of Norwich Cathedral’s spire.

Chris Milford, 72, and son Sam, from historic building conservation specialists WallWalkers, operated at heights of up to 312ft as they carried out the challenging task.

The soaring spire is the second tallest in the country after Salisbury Cathedral.

The pair showed off the restored cockerel weather vane which has been fitted on top of the spire.

The current spire is Norwich Cathedral’s third, built in the 15th century.

PA Media