In Pictures: Fans get dressed up for MCM Comic Con

Visitors will have the chance to meet their favourite TV and film stars.

A couple during the first day of MCM Comic Con at the ExCel London (Ian West/PA) Expand

By PA Reporters

Fans of comic books and movies have travelled to ExCel in east London for MCM Comic Con.

A group of cosplayers (Ian West/PA) Expand

Enthusiasts dressed as their favourite characters from the worlds of film and animation for the three-day celebration of all things pop culture.

(Ian West/PA) Expand

Fans will have the chance to meet their favourite TV and film stars, as well as browsing art from independent creators.

(Ian West/PA) Expand

To ensure the safety of the event, and following pilot event results and latest government advice, everyone aged three or over is required to show proof of full course of vaccination, proof of negative Covid test within the last 48 hours or proof of natural immunity shown by a positive PCR test result.

Attendance and tickets have also been limited to ensure physical distancing, in line with safety measures.

Darth Vader meets Game Of Thrones (Ian West/PA) Expand

(Ian West/PA) Expand

(Ian West/PA) Expand

