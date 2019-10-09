In Pictures: Extinction Rebellion highlights climate plight of today’s children

Mothers and babies were the focus of Wednesday’s activities as the Extinction Rebellion protests continued in central London.

Climate campaigners are engaged in two weeks of activity intended to focus attention on climate change and what they say is the unwillingness of politicians to address it.

Some mothers pointed out that their children were the most likely to be affected by climate change.

PA Media