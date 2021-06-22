| 11.6°C Dublin

In Pictures: England fans rejoice – but heartbreak for Scotland

England finished top of Group D.

By PA

England fans cheered in celebration as Gareth Southgate’s men beat the Czech Republic 1-0 in their Euro 2020 match at Wembley, cementing their place in the knockout phase.

Raheem Sterling headed home fan favourite Jack Grealish’s cross to seal a narrow win against the Czechs, and supporters rejoiced at the fan zone in Trafalgar Square.

But it was a different story north of the border, as Scotland’s hopes of progressing were dashed in a sobering 3-1 defeat by Croatia at Hampden Park – leading to glum faces in Glasgow.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Privacy