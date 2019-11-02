All eyes were on Yokohama on Saturday morning, as England prepared to take on South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final.

In pictures: England expects – fans all set for Rugby World Cup final

The Queen and the Prime Minister have sent messages of good luck to the team, while the Duke of Sussex has travelled to Japan for the game.

Back home, millions of rugby fans will be tuning in to watch the match, with pubs open across the country.

England fans gathered outside International Stadium Yokohama ahead of the game.

Surely this fan can’t take sides?

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex met Japanese Paralympic hopefuls in Tokyo ahead of the match.

Harry left wife Meghan and baby son Archie behind for the trip to the Far East in his role as patron of the Rugby Football Union.

He watched Paralympic training at Tokyo’s Nippon Foundation Para Arena.

PA Media