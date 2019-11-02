News And Finally

Saturday 2 November 2019

In pictures: England agony as South Africa win Rugby World Cup

It was fun while it lasted…

England fans at The Merchants Inn in Rugby, Warwickshire (Jacob King/PA)
England fans at The Merchants Inn in Rugby, Warwickshire (Jacob King/PA)

By PA Reporters

England’s dreams ended in tears on Saturday, with South Africa winning the Rugby World Cup final.

The Springboks beat England 32-12 at the International Stadium Yokohama, in a thrilling finale.

Fans flocked to pubs across the country to enjoy the game – but ultimately were left drowning their sorrows.

ipanews_8f74b898-dcfd-465d-8df1-bd39cf1ab6ba_embedded248032905
A tense moment at Sale (Ian Hodgson/PA)

PA Media

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News