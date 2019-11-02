-
In pictures: England agony as South Africa win Rugby World Cup
Independent.ie
England’s dreams ended in tears on Saturday, with South Africa winning the Rugby World Cup final.
https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/in-pictures-england-agony-as-south-africa-win-rugby-world-cup-38654107.html
https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article38654096.ece/407ca/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_8f74b898-dcfd-465d-8df1-bd39cf1ab6ba_1
- Email
England’s dreams ended in tears on Saturday, with South Africa winning the Rugby World Cup final.
The Springboks beat England 32-12 at the International Stadium Yokohama, in a thrilling finale.
Fans flocked to pubs across the country to enjoy the game – but ultimately were left drowning their sorrows.
PA Media