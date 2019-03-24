In pictures: Dogs wear crowns, tiaras and dresses for Furbabies dog pageant

They may not receive the same prizes and adulation as the best-in-show champion at Crufts but the kings and queens of the Furbabies doggy pageant are no less pampered pooches.

Dozens of pups gathered in Wetherby, West Yorkshire, in their fairy wings and princess dresses for what organisers believe is the first show of its kind in the north of England.

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

Dogs and their owners came from across the north of England and the Midlands to compete for their tiaras and crowns.

Winners were awarded rosettes, as well as a crown for male dogs and a tiara for females.

Among the stars of the show were Long Coat Chihuahua Genevieve Catalaya Evanggzine in a bright orange dress and Gizmo the Shih Tzu.

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

Entries for Sunday’s show came in all shapes and sizes – pedigree and very non-pedigree – to parade in their costumes in the local social club.

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

Proceeds from the pageant raised money for the All Dogs Rescue charity.

Press Association