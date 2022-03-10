| 10.4°C Dublin

In Pictures: Dogs descend on Birmingham for Crufts 2022

Crufts takes place at the NEC between March 10 and 13.

By PA reporter

Dogs of all sizes have arrived in Birmingham for the start of this year’s Crufts dog show.

Arriving in onesies and doggy booties, hounds from bearded collies to miniature poodles kicked off the world-famous show on Thursday.

More than 20,000 dogs have entered Crufts this year, with over 200 breeds set to compete for the ultimate title, Best In Show.

The event is held annually in Birmingham at the National Exhibition Centre.

This year’s four-day event will see 1,843 dogs from overseas entered into the show.

