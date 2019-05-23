As the UK goes to the polls in the European Parliament elections, many of the nation’s pets are getting in on the action as well.

In Pictures: Dogs at polling stations

Dogs across the country are enjoying the extra exercise as they accompany their owners to schools, villages halls, pubs and other local venues hosting the ballot.

Plenty of owners were adding to the #DogsAtPollingStations hashtag.

UK politics is a mess but at least we have #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/w2xjZ9bZ36 — James Barton (@james_barton_) May 23, 2019

