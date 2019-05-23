In Pictures: Dogs at polling stations
Pets are accompanying their owners to schools, villages halls and pubs across the UK as the nation votes in the European Parliament elections.
Plenty of owners were adding to the #DogsAtPollingStations hashtag.
It’s time #DogsAtPollingStations pic.twitter.com/UtafiupSSR— Martin Crewe (@CreweMartin) May 23, 2019
Go out and vote today! Most important EU elections in years. #DogsAtPollingStations #Dogs #EuropeanElections2019 pic.twitter.com/AEHhyEKf0j— Finnbar Wallace (@FinnbarWallace) May 23, 2019
UK politics is a mess but at least we have #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/w2xjZ9bZ36— James Barton (@james_barton_) May 23, 2019
