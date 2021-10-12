| 12.1°C Dublin

In Pictures: Caught by the fuzz: Felt artist unveils billion-dollar crime scene

Lucy Sparrow’s latest creation is on display at the Saatchi Gallery in London.

By PA Reporters

British artist Lucy Sparrow has unveiled The Billion Dollar Robbery, her latest felt installation, at the Saatchi Gallery in London.

The fully felted crime scene is part of a diverse offering at the 2021 edition of StART Art Fair.

Viewers will be met with scenes of chaos as they stumble upon a midnight bank heist in progress.

The bank vault lasers have been activated, and the alarms are screaming into the night.

The twist in this tale is that every element of the felony is felted.

From the Vauxhall Astra cop car and the Daihatsu van to the bundles of cash and Cartier jewellery – every part of the audacious artwork is hand-sewn and hand-painted by Sparrow.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy