In Pictures: Blooming shame – what you’re missing at the Chelsea Flower Show

One of the brightest spots on the summer calendar is the Chelsea Flower Show, but this year’s cancellation sees it join the long list of events that have fallen foul to coronavirus restrictions.

Royals, celebrities and members of the public were expecting to head to the Royal Hospital, Chelsea, London, to see the gardens and displays.

And while there will still be an online version of the world famous show, here’s a look at some of the highlights of past years.

The royal family have always shown their support for the event.

A few celebrities have even had flowers and plants named after them.

The event is held each year at the Royal Hospital, Chelsea, where the grounds are transformed into displays and shops selling everything from plants to garden equipment.

PA Media