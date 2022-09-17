In Pictures: Blast from the past as young and old enjoy Goodwood Revival

Fans of classic cars and vintage clothing combined for the annual Goodwood Revival in West Sussex this weekend.

The historic motor racing meeting embraces its period theme, with high-octane action on the circuit featuring some of the fastest makes and models from the last century, as well as displays of vintage aeroplanes, and heritage crafts and clothing.

One of the feature events was the 10th anniversary of the Settrington Cup, which sees children in vintage pedal cars compete in heats from a traditional standing start and through an obstacle course to the chequered flag at the Goodwood Motor Circuit.