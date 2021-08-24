| 19.5°C Dublin

In Pictures: Annual weigh-in sees Whipsnade Zoo residents step up to the scales

The yearly operation is an opportunity for zookeepers to monitor the health and wellbeing of their animals.

By PA Reporter

Penguins, meerkats, rhinoceros and reindeer all lined up for the annual weigh-in at Whipsnade Zoo.

The yearly check-up records the vital statistics of all creatures great and small at the attraction in Dunstable, Bedfordshire.

The vital statistics are recorded as a way of keeping track of the health and wellbeing of the 9,500 animals at the conservation zoo.

The animals’ weights and measurements are recorded in a database called the Zoological Information Management System.

It helps zookeepers around the world compare important information on thousands of endangered species.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy