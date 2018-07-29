In Pictures: Adorable cubs venture out to mark International Tiger Day
These youngsters have good timing…
Amur tiger cubs at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire have ventured outside with mum Naya.
The cubs are five weeks old, and the zoo said they have been emerging rarely during the day due to the heat – so visitors were in for a special treat to mark International Tiger Day.
Happy #InternationalTigerDay! 🐯 Read the latest update on our adorable Amur #tigercubs: https://t.co/6lBCNVeqfY #ZSLZoobabies #Zoobabies pic.twitter.com/nim9plPN6D— ZSL Whipsnade Zoo (@ZSLWhipsnadeZoo) July 29, 2018
Naya is such a patient and dedicated mum to the cubs ❤️ We can't wait to watch them grow and become even more playful over the #summer! https://t.co/qKDlknwxX8 #ZSLZooBabies #Zoobabies #ZooLife pic.twitter.com/mFEwNxQ1MN— ZSL Whipsnade Zoo (@ZSLWhipsnadeZoo) July 27, 2018
Press Association