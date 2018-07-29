News And Finally

Sunday 29 July 2018

In Pictures: Adorable cubs venture out to mark International Tiger Day

These youngsters have good timing…

By Press Association Reporters

Amur tiger cubs at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire have ventured outside with mum Naya.

The cubs are five weeks old, and the zoo said they have been emerging rarely during the day due to the heat – so visitors were in for a special treat to mark International Tiger Day.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News