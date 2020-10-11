Impromptu game of cricket breaks out on Peckham street after 10pm curfew

| 7.2°C Dublin
A game of cricket that broke out on a street in Peckham was described as a “sweet and exuberant moment of joy”.
Revellers were seen just after 10pm by Peckham Rye Station with a bat and ball surrounded by a large crowd.
“My guess was that it had recently started as everyone was kicked out of the local pubs and bars,” James Jones, a documentary maker who caught the game on video, told the PA news agency.
“I was there for about 10 minutes and it was still going strong.”
Peckham curfew. pic.twitter.com/4DZL06rPD3— James Jones (@jamesjonesfilm) October 10, 2020
Mr Jones, himself from Peckham, said that the game felt like a “moment of joy”.
“Obviously on social media people are projecting all sorts of views onto it,” he told PA.
“Being there, it felt like a very sweet and exuberant moment of joy. And we could all do with some more joy at the moment!”
We live in a time when the simple act of wearing a mask could save countless lives.— Mayor of London (gov.uk/coronavirus) (@MayorofLondon) October 11, 2020
Think about that for a moment. The choices we make every day have serious consequences in the real world.
Be a hero. Wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/Ar8qZaWcDt
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has urged Londoners to wear a mask, as the number of people in hospital with coronavirus increased across every part of England on Saturday.
A further 15,166 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK were reported on Saturday, and 81 more deaths were confirmed of people who died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.
Mr Khan posted on Twitter on Sunday: “We live in a time when the simple act of wearing a mask could save countless lives.”
PA Media