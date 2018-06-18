If you’ve never seen a policeman exercising on a trampoline, here’s your chance

Sergeant Duncan Wallace was captured on film bouncing on a mini trampoline at a community event in Buntingford at the weekend.

If he was hoping to keep his session with Bounce Fit a secret, he will be disappointed – the video was shared by his boss, chief inspector Gerry McDonald.

I know I am going to get killed for posting this clip of Ps Wallace but fell that it has to be seen @EHertsRrlPolice @HertfordPolice @BStortPolice @NFUHerts @BuntingfordTC pic.twitter.com/WyiIlFpdr0 — East Herts Police (@CiMcdonald) June 16, 2018

In full kit, including a hi-vis top and heavy boots, Wallace is seen raising his knees and following instructions, with a big grin on his face.