News And Finally

Monday 18 June 2018

If you’ve never seen a policeman exercising on a trampoline, here’s your chance

Community policing at its best.

(East Herts Police/PA)
(East Herts Police/PA)

By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

Community policing encompasses many activities, but a police officer from east Hertfordshire has taken building relationships with the public to new heights.

Sergeant Duncan Wallace was captured on film bouncing on a mini trampoline at a community event in Buntingford at the weekend.

If he was hoping to keep his session with Bounce Fit a secret, he will be disappointed – the video was shared by his boss, chief inspector Gerry McDonald.

In full kit, including a hi-vis top and heavy boots, Wallace is seen raising his knees and following instructions, with a big grin on his face.

The tweet received a positive response, garnering over 600 likes and comments from the public and other police forces.

We hope he was wearing a pedometer – every little helps!

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News