If you’re an only child, you’ll never understand these 10 things
Sometimes you love your sibling, other times you can’t stand them.
Whether you love them or find them horribly irritating, a sibling bond is a relationship that’s difficult to find anywhere else.
People with no siblings might struggle to understand why you deeply love somebody that you might argue with, pinch things from or make fun of.
Reddit user brenb1120 asked for siblings on the website to explain the things that an only child would never truly understand.
Here are the 10 best answers, that might shed a little light on the subject.
1. Your sibling will always find a way to be clumsy around your stuff.
2. You may fight with them, but you’ll always have their back.
3. Everything has to be exactly equal.
4. You’ll never love to annoy somebody more.
5. Seriously, your siblings can be masters at annoying.
6. You’ll have to learn to be a fast eater.
7. All of your clothes might be a little too big.
8. You may even have an amazing secret language.
9. Siblings can be a little selfish at times…
10. But there’s no bond like it.
Press Association