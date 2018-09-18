If your life is The Truman Show, what are the producers’ most impressive feats?

Independent.ie

The Truman Show remains a classic of modern cinema 20 years after its release with its portrayal of a man who is trapped in a TV show without even realising it.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/if-your-life-is-the-truman-show-what-are-the-producers-most-impressive-feats-37329366.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article37329344.ece/8157d/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_952e3f60-341c-4715-a39a-50131c41b8d7_1