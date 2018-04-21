News And Finally

If you do these things, you could be getting old

Reddit is with you.

Getting old is tough, but at least others are going through it too (Joe Giddens/PA)
Getting old is tough, but at least others are going through it too (Joe Giddens/PA)

By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

Hear your knees creak when you get off the sofa? Excited to go to the supermarket? You may just be getting old.

Luckily, the people of Reddit want you to know you are not alone. When user huey764 asked fellow users: “What is a sign you are getting old?”, they responded with some actions you may recognise.

Catching up on sleep

Getting excited about things your younger self would have found boring

Not wasting items which could be reused or repurposed

Scrolling to eternity – or just the 1970’s

Realising you are the adult in any given situation

Avoiding “young people” things

Realising time passes more quickly as you age

Finding your first grey hair… or hair in places it shouldn’t be

You can’t remember the last time someone asked for your ID

Everything hurts
