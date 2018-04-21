If you do these things, you could be getting old

Independent.ie

Hear your knees creak when you get off the sofa? Excited to go to the supermarket? You may just be getting old.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/if-you-do-these-things-you-could-be-getting-old-36829725.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36829705.ece/58bdf/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_16272b15-46b4-4e38-b34e-fc620501b801_1