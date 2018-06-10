If you do any of these 10 things you might be the ‘posh’ friend
People are discussing how they knew whether their pals were ‘posh’ when they were children.
There’s always one person in a group of friends who prefers the finer things in life and might be slightly posher than the others… but how do you know which one in the group it is?
Comedian Sam Whyte kicked off the conversation on Twitter, asking: “When you were a kid, how did you know someone was a bit posh when you went round their house?”
When you were a kid, how did you know someone was a bit posh when you went round their house? So far we've got more than one type of cheese in the fridge and booze that wasn't for drinking that day.— Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) June 8, 2018
Here are 10 of the best responses, and if you find yourself agreeing with most of them… you might be a tiny bit posh yourself.
1. An extractor fan in the bathroom could be a sign?
My friend had an extractor fan in the bathroom. I thought I'd broken the light. https://t.co/RqDRxzWX3E— antonia (@hello_antonia) June 10, 2018
2. Or a house with lots of nooks and crannies?
A house big enough to play hide and seek in https://t.co/ctkthKsFMR— We've updated our privacy policy (@chrsphr) June 9, 2018
3. This person has a big list.
Pots of Ski yogurt in the fridge, coloured loo roll, more than one pair of shoes per family member (excluding wellies and dads work boots) a biscuit barrel with more than one type of biscuit. Also once had tea at a friends and they had crisps with their salad— BerryHead 💋 (@HeadBerry) June 10, 2018
4. Some of the lingo doesn’t add up…
I went to a friend’s house once and he said it was time for supper. Had literally no idea what he was talking about.— Charlie Connelly (@charlieconnelly) June 9, 2018
5. This is a sign of wealth above all else.
Portraits of the ancestors.— Muireannín Ní hÍomhair (@hiomhair) June 10, 2018
6. Specially shaped ice cubes.
Vivid memories of once getting novelty ice cubes in my Coke. They were shaped like elephants, lions etc. Coke and novelty ice cubes in a pint glass!— DänielNöthing (@DanielNothing) June 9, 2018
Also they had several massive two- litre bottles of Coke in their fridge. Which was about the size of a double bed. https://t.co/WrBxdT0kYp
7. Wow!
I didn't realise I was posh until I fit 20 people in my bedroom for a movie night and every single person got lost in the house at least once— loocey (@RESIDENTMECHA) June 10, 2018
And we had a bathroom on every floor lol https://t.co/Gqh1PS4jmv
8. Perfectly made eggs.
The one I remember was as an older kid/tween when a friend made scrambled eggs & 1) they used actual butter (not marg!) and 2) they were RUNNY. Up until then I had only ever had truck-stop-style hard scrambles. The other kids were unphased so I said nothing :/ https://t.co/3IajxJce5m— Vanessa (@HPS_Vanessa) June 10, 2018
9. It could be the way you slice your bread?
My friends thought we were posh as we sliced sandwiches diagonally rather than straight #poshnah https://t.co/stFmEasgGu— Bev (@bevvybooo22) June 10, 2018
10. Lastly, this might mean you’re very posh.
Napkin rings. *Engraved* napkin rings.— Dean (@Herne_TheHunter) June 9, 2018
Press Association