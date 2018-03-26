If England beat Holland, and Holland beat Portugal, does that mean England will win the World Cup?
After the Dutch won 3-0 against the Euro 2016 champions, talk turned to England’s victory over the Netherlands last week.
It’s that time in a World Cup year when talk turns to England’s chances at football’s biggest event, and the Netherlands might just have played a part in raising expectations for the Three Lions.
After Gareth Southgate’s men ground out a 1-0 away win against the Dutch on Friday, the buzz was that England had applied themselves well against an ordinary side.
But then that ordinary side went and beat Euro 2016 champions Portugal 3-0, and all of a sudden England’s result looked that bit more impressive.
Netherlands beating Portugal 3-0. Which should put England's domination of the Dutch into a more favourable light.— Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) March 26, 2018
Of course, many were joking about England’s predicament, making light of their chances ahead of the tournament in Russia this summer…
Netherlands beating Euro champions Portugal 3-0.— Jordan Ruck (@J_Ruck7) March 26, 2018
You better believe your eyes, that means England are going to win the World Cup!
… as well as how well they should have done at Euro 2016.
Wait so if Holland beat Portugal and England beat Holland but Portugal won the euros that must mean that England should have won the euros 🙃— Jamié (@ManeMachine) March 26, 2018
But the result did suggest that the Three Lions deserved credit for a clean sheet and a win.
Erm, that rubbish Holland team that England beat on Friday have just hammered Portugal away from home.— Simon Stone (@sistoney67) March 26, 2018
England take on Italy before the players head back to their club sides, in a game which might offer a little more insight into just how useful they are against top opposition.
The Portugal v Netherlands result makes England’s win seem all the more impressive!— George Wigley (@GWigley) March 26, 2018
Italy lost 2-0 to Argentina in their last game however, so unless Southgate’s team go one better and win 3-0 there’s really nothing to be read into the game…
Press Association