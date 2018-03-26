News And Finally

Monday 26 March 2018

If England beat Holland, and Holland beat Portugal, does that mean England will win the World Cup?

After the Dutch won 3-0 against the Euro 2016 champions, talk turned to England’s victory over the Netherlands last week.

England manager Gareth Southgate
England manager Gareth Southgate

By Max McLean, Press Association

It’s that time in a World Cup year when talk turns to England’s chances at football’s biggest event, and the Netherlands might just have played a part in raising expectations for the Three Lions.

After Gareth Southgate’s men ground out a 1-0 away win against the Dutch on Friday, the buzz was that England had applied themselves well against an ordinary side.

But then that ordinary side went and beat Euro 2016 champions Portugal 3-0, and all of a sudden England’s result looked that bit more impressive.

Of course, many were joking about England’s predicament, making light of their chances ahead of the tournament in Russia this summer…

… as well as how well they should have done at Euro 2016.

But the result did suggest that the Three Lions deserved credit for a clean sheet and a win.

England take on Italy before the players head back to their club sides, in a game which might offer a little more insight into just how useful they are against top opposition.

Italy lost 2-0 to Argentina in their last game however, so unless Southgate’s team go one better and win 3-0 there’s really nothing to be read into the game…

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News