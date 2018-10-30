If driverless cars took voice commands, these songs would cause the most carnage
From Don’t Stop to Cha-Cha Slide.
Voice commands and tech have a long-standing romance with humorous misunderstandings, but if said malfunctions were applied to your vehicle things might turn from funny to chaotic pretty quickly.
This is the discussion being had on Reddit, where user LLCoolDave5 asked: “If self driving cars took voice commands literally, which song on the radio would cause the most chaos?”
Here are 11 of the best responses.
1.
2. From user Wonton001
“Cha-Cha Slide.”
3.
4. From user brock_lee
“‘Take me to the river…. drop me in the water’ (Talking Heads)”
5.
6. From user fishypaw
“Don’t Stop – Fleetwood Mac.”
7.
8. From user laineDdednaHdeR
“I drove my car into a bridge… I don’t care!”
9.
10. From user Landler656
“A lot of people going to Paradise City.”
11.
Let’s hope automated voice commands for cars don’t come too soon.
Press Association