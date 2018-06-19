News And Finally

Tuesday 19 June 2018

If a service dog approaches you alone then their owner could be in trouble

The doggo knew exactly what to do, but the person approached obviously didn’t.

The writer urged people to follow service dogs if alone (Yui Mok/PA)
By Nicola Irwin, Press Association

A woman has shared an important message about service dogs to help people know when the animals are trying to summon assistance for their owner.

Twitter user Melissa Hope, from Pennsylvania, shared a note which included the key line: “If a service dog without a person approaches you, it means the person is down and in need of help.”

She said the post was to “educate people” about what they should do.

In her tweet, posted on someone else’s behalf, it explained that a service dog had tried to summon help when its owner tripped up, assuming they were having a seizure.

The anonymous writer described falling flat on their face, adding that while “awful” it was “ultimately harmless” and they were able to go after their dog.

When they caught up with the dog, however, the woman he was trying to summon was “swatting him away and telling him to go away.”

The Twitter post – dubbed a Service Dog Public Service Announcement (PSA) – has resonated with hundreds of thousands of people.

The writer urges people to follow service dogs if alone, humorously adding: “If what’s-his-face could understand that lassie wanted him to go to the well, you can figure out that a dog in a vest proclaiming it a service dog wants you to follow him”.

One woman added a similar tale to the mix adding “always follow a service dog”.

Online, people revealed that they had no idea service dogs might work in such a way.

When one Twitter user said they always gave service dogs a wide berth because they’re working, Melissa replied about the importance of educating the public.

And now the world is a better place.

