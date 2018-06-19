A woman has shared an important message about service dogs to help people know when the animals are trying to summon assistance for their owner.

If a service dog approaches you alone then their owner could be in trouble

Twitter user Melissa Hope, from Pennsylvania, shared a note which included the key line: “If a service dog without a person approaches you, it means the person is down and in need of help.”

She said the post was to “educate people” about what they should do. In her tweet, posted on someone else’s behalf, it explained that a service dog had tried to summon help when its owner tripped up, assuming they were having a seizure.

The anonymous writer described falling flat on their face, adding that while "awful" it was "ultimately harmless" and they were able to go after their dog. When they caught up with the dog, however, the woman he was trying to summon was "swatting him away and telling him to go away."

The Twitter post – dubbed a Service Dog Public Service Announcement (PSA) – has resonated with hundreds of thousands of people. The writer urges people to follow service dogs if alone, humorously adding: “If what’s-his-face could understand that lassie wanted him to go to the well, you can figure out that a dog in a vest proclaiming it a service dog wants you to follow him”.

One woman added a similar tale to the mix adding "always follow a service dog". my classmate's service dog came up to me alone outside and i said "where's your mom?" he ran off and i ran with him. his mom was having a seizure on the sidewalk and i was there to put my sweater under her head to protect her.

always follow a service dog



Online, people revealed that they had no idea service dogs might work in such a way.

If a service dog approaches you, follow him. I didn't know... https://t.co/oEwDpi1XPY — JS (@js4k13) June 19, 2018 I honestly didn't know that I was supposed to follow a service dog in a vest if it approached me by itself.



I do now.



So do you.



This could save a life - if a service dog approaches you without their owner, please assume that their owner is in danger and that the dog is looking for somebody to help them out 🐾💙

When one Twitter user said they always gave service dogs a wide berth because they're working, Melissa replied about the importance of educating the public.

You're absolutely rt. Many people think this. Thats the point of the message, to educate people what it does mean & you should do, if they approach all by selves.

And now the world is a better place.

Life should be rich in learning and growth everyday - and thanks to this courageous post, I have truly learnt something today, thank you 😉 — Alan J Nobbs (@Alannobbs) June 18, 2018

