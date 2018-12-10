Iceland sets up instore ice rink to add festive fun for food shoppers

A supermarket brought a touch of festive fun to shoppers by turning an entire store into an ice rink.

Iceland laid synthetic ice down on the entire floor of its store in Stratford in east London, allowing shoppers to pick up their groceries on skates.

The event was put together on the back of two lots of research, commissioned by Iceland, that found the 83% of parents wish they had more time to enjoy the run-up to Christmas, while 89% of kids find food shopping boring.

Neil Hayes, marketing director at Iceland said: “At Iceland we know Christmas is an exciting time, however it can be a struggle for lots of families as there’s so much to do.

(Iceland)

“We wanted to add some magic to Christmas food shopping and the in-store skating experience has certainly done that.”

More than 250 square metres of synthetic ice was used to put the stunt together, with penguin skating aids provided to children who may have been unsure on their skates.

(Iceland)

Shoppers were also entertained by two professional skaters, who put on a show on the in-store rink.

Press Association