Ice cream van serves drivers stuck in M25 traffic

Drivers stuck in traffic following a collision on the M25 received a sweet treat when an ice cream van rolled down its window and began serving people on the motorway.

Highways England said that traffic was held in all directions to facilitate the attendance of air ambulances for a “serious collision” near junction 5 for the M26.

Andrea Heribanova, who lives in Wembley, north-west London, said that traffic came to a standstill at around 2.30pm on Saturday.

Just a normal day on M25... standstill because of a serious crash and a long queue for ice cream with people social distancing pic.twitter.com/W43G03CKbr — Andrea Heribanova (@andreah1306) July 11, 2020

“After around half an hour, people started coming out of their cars,” the 40-year-old secretary told the PA news agency.

“I was two cars behind the ice cream van and saw one man going to him and asking if he could buy an ice cream.

“Other drivers saw it too, so they all started to make a way towards him, and he just opened his window and was serving them like he normally would.”

Ms Heribanova, who was driving to Ashford Designer Outlet, said the road reopened at around 4.15pm, which caused those still stood in the socially-distanced queue to start “running back to their cars”.

“There were also loads of drivers going in opposite direction who were noticing it and honking their horns and slowing down, obviously surprised what’s going on,” she added.

PA Media