Saturday 3 August 2019

Ice cream van brings heatwave relief to airport staff

It came the day after Manchester Airport had experienced temperatures in the mid-30s.

By Ali Mason, PA

Manchester Airport staff got some much-needed relief from the heat as an ice cream van arrived on the tarmac to deliver treats.

The van was spotted at terminal one of the airport by Twitter user @philipsconnell, who said staff were not paying for their ice creams and that the tab appeared to have been paid for in advance.

He tweeted: “Well done to the bosses at Manchester airport!!”

It came the day after Manchester, like much of the rest of the country, experienced unusually hot weather in a summer heatwave.

Temperatures in Manchester reached highs of 35C (95F) on Thursday, but there was a drop of around 10 degrees on Friday.

